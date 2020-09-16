The Salvation Army’s thrift store in Greenwood, located at 212 Mississippi 7, will begin to accept donations again later this week.
The thrift store will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Next Tuesday, the store will resume normal business hours. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
