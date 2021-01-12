When Macy Lamb went to bed Sunday night, she was hoping that the snow that had started to fall would stick so that she wouldn’t have to go to school the next day.
The Pillow Academy seventh grader got her wish — as did hundreds of other schoolchildren in the greater Greenwood area.
When Macy woke up Monday morning to the blanket of white covering lawns, rooftops and car hoods and learned that school had indeed been called off, she was ready to dance a jig in celebration with her little brother, 8-year-old Tribble.
“I was so happy, my brother and I ran outside,” Macy said.
It was a nearly perfect snowfall — enough to make snowmen and to bring out the sleds, while leaving most roads clear and just damp.
There were no major traffic accidents or power outages reported Monday as a result of the storm, which dumped an estimated 1 to 2 inches of snow before clearing out by mid-morning. Forecasters, though, were warning that some of the melted precipitation could refreeze Monday night, as temperatures were anticipated to drop into the 20s. Mike Edmonston, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, warned motorists to beware of “black ice,” a thin clear coating of ice through which the road surface below can be seen.
“That is definitely something to look out for if you are traveling,” he said.
Along with Pillow, two other private schools in the area that have been holding in-person classes — Delta Streets and Carroll academies — took a snow day Monday. So did the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, which has been using distance learning for all of its students this academic year. The Carroll County School District and Leflore Legacy Academy continued with virtual classes as normal, while St. Francis of Assisi Elementary School switched from in-person to virtual for the day.
Romney Brock, a high school English teacher at Pillow, went for an early morning walk with her husband, Don, near their home on Grand Boulevard to take in the scenery while it lasted.
“It was just like a magical wonderland. It was really beautiful,” she said.
Not far away, Erica Leach Howard was in the midst of her daily 2-mile walk along the same street, the snow-covered grass and limbs providing a pretty backdrop.
“Because I love to eat,” Howard said in explaining why she didn’t let the wintry precipitation interrupt her routine. “Rain, sleet or snow, I still have to get my walk in.”
Meanwhile, Cacy Beavers joined friends to go sledding down what constitutes a hill in the flat Mississippi Delta — a river levee.
The 27-year-old said she can remember only five times in her life that the area received this much snow. The last time, according to her memory, was in 2011, when she was a senior at Carroll Academy.
“I’m super excited. It’s fun,” Beavers said in between runs down a slope near the Yazoo River Trail and Arboretum on East Claiborne Avenue.
The weather did not stop the first day of filming for “Women of the Movement,” an ABC TV series whose first season is being primarily filmed in Greenwood. Chilly production crew members and others kept busy outside the Physicians & Surgeons Building on West Washington Street, while filming took place inside. A few blocks to the west, construction crews continued to work on a facade created to look like the Chicago row house in which Mamie Till-Mobley, the main subject of the first six-part series, and her son, Emmett, lived. Emmett’s murder in 1955, while visiting relatives in Money, is credited with galvanizing the civil rights movement.
By dusk Monday, much of the snow had melted. The rest should disappear Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with a predicted high temperature in the mid-40s. Lingering on, though, will be the fun memories of what rarely happens more than once a year in Greenwood.
