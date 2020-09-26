More than 1,000 boxes of food were handed out to all who dropped by a Carrollton Avenue church Friday.
Dr. Roslyn West, a pastor at the RAW House of Deliverance, along with several volunteers, distributed 1,300 boxes of milk, cheese, chicken, fruits and vegetables.
She said the gratitude from the community was amazing.
“They’re like, ‘Thank you, Dr. West. We need this in our community. Thank you, thank you, thank you,’” she said.
“The people are very grateful. As you can see, the line is tremendously long,” she said, pointing to dozens of cars that were lining up on Carrollton.
The food came from a donation by Curtis Wilson, a pastor from Louisiana, and Food of Hope, a charity that helps children in need.
“This means so much to me; outreach is my life,” West said after putting a box of food into a neighbor’s car. “We just want to be a blessing to the community. We just want to give back.”
She said she just wants to “bring some positive stuff to this community, especially right now.”
As she continued to assist volunteers, John West, who is her husband and another pastor at the church, was moving the supplies on a forklift.
“It is very encouraging. As a pastor, I love to encourage and help in any way I can,” he said. “It’s all about helping, especially in our community.”
John West said the church plans to do this often in the foreseeable future, but there is no set schedule yet.
Updates on food delivery from the RAW House of Deliverance can be found on its Facebook page.
nContact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
