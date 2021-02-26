Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.