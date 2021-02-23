A 20-year-old Leflore County man died Monday morning from gunshot wounds.
Sheriff Ricky Banks said his department received a call about a shooting around 9:30 a.m.
The victim, Lakenson Bridges, was shot multiple times at the Brazil Homes Complex just outside Greenwood, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Banks, Bridges was shot on Luther Drive in front of the complex’s front office. Bridges was a resident of the complex and lived on the next road over, Thurman Drive.
Banks said shell casings were collected at the scene but no weapon was retrieved.
As of Monday afternoon, no one had been charged.
“We’re working on it, trying to find out what the connection was with the shooter or shooters. We don’t know if it was one person shooting or more than one,” Banks said.
Anyone with information on the shooting may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
