Residents of a planned apartment complex in downtown Greenwood designed for working-class people can expect quality housing in a comfortable environment, according to the developer.
Clarence Chapman, president of Chartre Consulting, an Oxford-based developer, said the 25-unit complex at 607 George St. will be named Henderson & Baird Lofts. The name is an homage to Henderson & Baird Hardware, which once operated a warehouse in the now-vacant building.
To qualify to live at the new complex, residents can’t make more than $35,000 a year, though there will be no income cap after they move in, Chapman said.
There will be 12 two-bedroom units of 1,100 to 1,200 square feet and 15 three-bedroom units of 1,300 to 1,500 square feet, Chapman said.
Monthly rent for a two-bedroom is expected to run between $300 and $580 depending on the size of the unit, he said. Rent for a three-bedroom unit will probably be $450 to $650 a month. Each unit will have a washer and dryer, and the complex will also feature a community center, a fenced-in outdoor play area for children, outdoor patios, self-storage for residents and a parking lot.
Chapman said a business center featuring several computers and a fax machine as well as enrichment programs for finances, health programs and obtaining a GED will also be available.
“It’s just a good, healthy environment for residents to improve themselves,” Chapman said.
The approximately $3.5 million project is being funded by two types of tax credits — a federal historic credit offered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the National Park Service and another federal tax credit administered by Mississippi Home Corp., Chapman said.
Chapman also developed Williamsburg Estates, an affordable housing complex on U.S. 82 just outside Greenwood that includes a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, town homes and duplexes.
Williamsburg Estates was completed in 2005, also with the help of tax credits.
Chapman said the building that will house the new complex is being cleaned out. Construction should be finished by the end of this year or early next year, he said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.