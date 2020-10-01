The security and safety coordinator for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District shared with the district’s board on Wednesday what is being done to protect students in light of recent violence in the community.
There have been 18 homicides in Leflore County this year, including 17 that involved guns. Four gun-related homicides occurred in September.
Anjuan Brown said the district has four officers and around 11 other school security employees. Some of the employees also introduced themselves to the board.
Brown said they are continually informing him on what’s happening as they monitor the schools. He also said he makes sure the proper training is provided and makes securing buildings a top priority. “From a school standpoint, that’s all we can do — be prepared,” Brown said.
Currently, students participate in school through distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown said this continued safety training is for whenever students return.
“We are doing a great job training for when our students come back,” he said.
He added that there is regular training with outside agencies to prepare for a variety of emergencies, including an annual active shooter drill.
Brown, who is also a Leflore County supervisor, said that along with his officers and security employees, Greenwood Police Chief Jody Bradley and Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks keep him updated on crime-related happenings in the community, especially if they have any connection to the school system. “I feel confident and feel safe for when our students come back,” he said.
One board member, Jackie Cooper-Lewis, expressed concern about the openness of the district’s campuses. Brown said closing the perimeters would require fencing and cameras, which would cost money. He said security personnel are patrolling the campuses regularly to make sure there is no trespassing.
Dr. Kalanya Moore, board vice president and secretary, said she recommends that the board review the district’s safety policies and procedures in the near future.
Board President Samantha Milton said that along with the help of Brown and his team, there must be a change of students’ mindsets. “We wanted to change their negative behavior to positive behavior,” she said.
