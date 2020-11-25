A Mississippi Blood Services mobile coach will be parked at the Staplcotn parking lot in downtown Greenwood Friday seeking blood donations in exchange for gift certificates to encourage local shopping.
Those who donate to the “Greenwood Merchants of Main Street Blood Drive,” which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will each receive a $20 gift coupon to spend at one of many Greenwood shops and restaurants.
Those participating include Fincher’s, Greenwood Nutrition, Monograms & More, Lynbar Jewelers, Goldberg’s, Super Soul Shop, Melon Patch, Mississippi Gift Co., The Vine, Turnrow Book Co., Smith & Co., Delta Boutique, Howard & Marsh, Fan & Johnny’s and Viking Cooking School.
Melisa Fincher, the owner of Fincher’s, said this event means a great deal to her and her family.
“It is very near to my heart for sure,” she said.
Twenty-three years ago, her twin sons, Gardner and Taylor, had to receive blood transfusions at birth.
They were born prematurely and had lost about half of their blood. Doctors told Fincher that they were hoping for a miracle that would have to arrive within 24 hours if her children were to survive.
Fortunately, the transfusion arrived and was implemented successfully. Now, over two decades later, Fincher said her family is proof that the blood services save lives.
According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, and one donation can potentially save up to three lives.
Fincher said that when she was approached to participate in this drive, she had an idea to expand it and include many of the city’s businesses as well. “I really felt this would be a great thing, to act as a community,” she said.
She acted as a liaison between the organization and local shops and restaurants and said the outpouring of support was amazing. Those who were asked to participate were “happy to do it,” she said.
Dawn Raybon, the Delta marketing representative for the Mississippi Blood Services, said the organization needs donations because of the new challenges 2020 has brought.
“It is always important to donate, and there always seems to be a shortage of blood during the holidays,” she said. “However, with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, we have seen even more need.”
Raybon said hospitals across the country have faced challenges filling orders, since they need blood for transfusions for accident victims and others in addition to those dealing with the coronavirus.
She said she is very excited for the blood drive and hopes for a great turnout.
“Donating like this helps create that Christmas spirit while also helping to try and save lives,” she said.
Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
