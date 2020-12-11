A Greenwood insurance agent who has drawn inspiration from her three sons is getting ready to debut her first book.
“Dylan’s Rocket” is a children’s story about a boy enrolled in a rocket competition who suddenly has to scramble to build a new rocket the day before the event, said Elnora Hubbard, whose first published book will be released later this month.
Hubbard, 30, who works as a manager at Keith Thompson’s State Farm Insurance office, said the book is about her 7-year-old son, Dylan.
“I actually wrote ‘Dylan’s Rocket’ on Nov. 7, and (the inspiration) just popped out in the middle of nowhere,” she said.
Hubbard said writing was a passion of hers while she was growing up. She wrote poetry in high school, and essay writing came easily to her.
Weeks ago, when she decided she wanted to write a children’s book, she sat down and found that all her ideas flowed out in one day.
The illustrations for her first work were outsourced to an illustrator, though Hubbard said she maintained creative control by detailing what the images would be like and what the colors would be.
Originally from Clarksdale, Hubbard moved to Greenwood in 2015 after she earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
She said she has two more books she plans to release in the next year.
“Tornado Alley” is about life in a small city where not much happens until a tornado strikes. Hubbard said she was inspired to write it because her oldest son, 12-year-old Jamal, likes watching The Weather Channel.
Hubbard’s other book, “New Tank,” is about a fish transitioning from a small tank to a large one. It symbolizes the trials her youngest son, 1-year-old Michael, faced as a baby born prematurely at 28 weeks, having to stay in an incubator before finally being able to go home to a crib.
Hubbard said her sons serve as her inspiration for everything she does. She said that by writing these books, she wants to set clear examples to the boys that “anything is possible” and that “you don’t have to limit yourself.”
Copies of “Dylan’s Rocket” may be purchased online at elnorahubbard.com or Amazon.com.
Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
