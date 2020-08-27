Dr. Mary Brown, superintendent for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, said Wednesday that she is advising that school remain virtual for the foreseeable future.
In a presentation at a school board work session, Brown showed figures and graphs that illustrated the rise in COVID-19 cases in Leflore County.
Brown also quoted statements from Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s health officer. Dobbs has voiced many concerns about the return to in-person school, and Brown said he has warned that a spike in cases is predicted in the next two to three weeks.
For now Brown advises that schools, which have been holding online classes in August with a tentative plan to return to a modified in-person schedule in early September, remain virtual.
“Although it may not be something parents or the community wants to hear, it is the safest thing to do for students and this community,” Brown said. “Right now, Leflore County’s cases are continuing to increase, and as a district we don’t want to be a part of the reasons those numbers spike if we rushed to open schools.”
“I do believe in my heart parents do understand why we do have to go virtual,” she said. “Yes, it is different; yes, it is complicated in the beginning. But at the end of the day, our kids are safe if they are at home.”
“As the superintendent I can tell you, and I may not show it, but this virus has me afraid,” Brown said.
Samantha Milton, board president, praised Brown for her continual research on the matter, jokingly saying that she feels she knows Dobbs based on how much Brown quotes his advice.
Brown said she did not have a new tentative start date for in-person learning yet but will be looking ahead for one. The district had already planned to return to all virtual classes between the Thanksgiving and spring break holidays.
Also Wednesday, Dr. Kenneth Pulley, deputy superintendent, discussed plans to prepare for any severe weather brought about by Hurricane Laura.
The hurricane, which was upgraded to a Category 4 Wednesday afternoon by the National Hurricane Center, was expected to hit the Gulf Coast Thursday morning.
“We don’t anticipate to be without technology, but we are prepared just in case,” Pulley said.
He said they are preparing packets for students to pick up if any of the intense weather affects the local area. He also said instructions have been sent to teachers “in the event that the weather does not allow us to have virtual classes.”
Brown said the district must be proactive dealing with the storm.
“We didn’t anticipate the storm, but because it is here and our kids are virtual, we know they are safe,” she said.
