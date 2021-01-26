As a part of Radon Action Month, Greenwood-Leflore Public Library is offering free radon home test kits.
Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is the second leading cause of lung cancer nationwide.
More than 20,000 Americans die of radon-related lung cancer each year, and radon causes up to 15% of lung cancers worldwide, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Being a gas, radon moves upward out of the soil and into the air, where it can enter and accumulate in homes.
“We are happy to be helping the community by handing out these kits,” said Naomi Jones, the library’s interim director.
This program is done through the partnership of the Health Department’s Radon Program and the Mississippi Public Library System. Test kits will be available until Friday or as long as supplies last.
For more information on radon exposure, visit www.HealthyMS.com/Radon.
