The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Tchula man with armed robbery in connection with an incident last July at the Double Quick convenience store in Rising Sun.
Tyrone Brown, 32, 2562 Front St., Tchula, was charged Tuesday after he was returned on detainer from the Illinois Department of Corrections, Sheriff Ricky Banks said.
The robbery occurred July 20, 2019. The Sheriff’s Department re-ceived a call around 8:50 a.m. that day in reference to two armed men robbing the Double Quick on U.S. 49 South at County Road 512, Banks said then.
The two suspects wore ski masks and had their guns drawn when they entered the store; outside a third man had parked a car in a trailer park across County Road 512 from the gas station.
The two men inside the Double Quick made off with $705.14 and then left with the man in the car from across the street.
Authorities used surveillance footage at the scene to identify the getaway car. With assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, the car was found in Tchula.
Three men were arrested and charged with armed robbery: brothers Erick and McKenzie Quinn of 1488 Front St., Tchula, who were 20 and 15 at the time, respectively, and Chester Jefferson, 17 at the time, of 107 Fast St., Cruger.
Banks said that through an investigation, Brown was also identified as a participant in the robbery. Deputies could not arrest and charge Brown, however, as he had fled the state.
Brown was later charged with several drug offenses in Illinois and admitted into the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections Aug. 30 of last year. He was let out on parole this Tuesday, the same day the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department charged Brown with armed robbery.
Erick, now 21, got out of jail on a property bond Aug. 6 last year. His brother, McKenzie, now 16, bonded out a few days later, Aug. 14.
Jefferson, now 18, got out of jail on a property bond July 30 of last year.
Earlier this year, a grand jury handed down an indictment for armed robbery against the Quinn brothers, Jefferson and Brown in connection with the Double Quick robbery last summer, according to records filed at the Leflore County Circuit Court. The case is ongoing.
As of Thursday afternoon, Brown remained behind bars at the Leflore County Jail. No bond had been set, Banks said.
