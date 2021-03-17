North Carrollton is set to receive $100,000 to help improve its sidewalks.
The Mississippi Development Authority has approved the town’s application for a Small Municipalities and Limited Population Counties grant, Mayor Ken Strachan said Monday. The grant application process was conducted through the North Central Planning and Development District.
“These funds will be an addition to our improvement efforts for North Carrollton,” Strachan said. “Many of the sidewalks are old and have been down for decades. There are also broken areas of the sidewalks.”
A 10% match is required, and in-kind work can count for some of the match. The areas in this grant are portions of George Street that include the railroad tracks going to J.Z. George High School. Strachan said he, along with representatives from Willis Engineering, surveyed the areas early in March.
“We are pleased to get the grant award for these improvements,” Strachan said. “We have been working with Willis Engineering on the plans, and we appreciate Sen. Lydia Chassaniol and Gov. (Tate) Reeves help in getting this grant award.”
In a letter in February, Reeves said to Strachan that he had “demonstrated local commitment in addressing the community development needs of Mississippi.”
Reeves wrote, “I commend you for this initiative and for helping to improve the quality of life in your community.”
The town has recently placed new decorative street and stop signs ahead of the new sidewalks.
“Small Municipalities Grant funding that will finance this sidewalk project will be an investment in our town for years to come,” Strachan said.
