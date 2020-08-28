Due to inclement weather, the free COVID-19 testing for Leflore County teachers and school staff was canceled on Thursday.
The Mississippi Department of Health, which was hosting the event, has not yet released a new date for school staff to be tested.
Warren, Franklin and Lamar counties also canceled their testing due to weather.
The testing for Carroll County staff is still planned for Sept. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Health Department at 7225 Mississippi 17, North Carrollton.
Any K-12 teacher, staff member or administrator can be tested for free with no appointment necessary. Employees must bring their school ID.
Daily testing also is offered for teachers, staff and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by the Department of Health, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard.
Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and at the Farmer’s Market. Testing hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.