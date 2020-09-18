Every household and business in Leflore and Carroll counties is getting a bonus Friday.
Whether they subscribe or not to the Commonwealth, they are receiving the newspaper as well as the brand new phone directory that the Commonwealth publishes annually.
“We hope the community will enjoy receiving both publications, and those who don’t currently subscribe to the paper will see what they’re missing and sign up,” said Tim Kalich, the Commonwealth’s editor and publisher.
As an incentive, the Commonwealth is offering new subscribers a discount of more than 60% on a three-month subscription.
Details are available on a full-page ad published on the back page.
The 112-page Phone Book includes three sections: White Pages for alphabetical listings of homes and businesses, Yellow Pages for business listings by category, and Government Listings.
The photos on the cover and to introduce each of the five geographical divisions in the White Pages illustrate what you might see in Greenwood and the surrounding area when out for a walk. The cover, for instance, shows a purple martin perched on one of the birdhouses erected on Front Street in downtown Greenwood.
Starting Friday, the Commonwealth’s Circulation Department will be distributing additional copies of The Phone Book to local businesses as well as putting them in 11 pickup locations.
In Leflore County, extra copies can be found at the Commonwealth, the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library, both Greenwood post offices and Itta Bena City Hall.
In Carroll County, pick-up points include the Carrollton post office, the Chancery Clerk’s Office in Carrollton, the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Vaiden and Vaiden City Hall.
In all, more than 22,000 copies will be distributed.
Any homes or businesses that are missed, please contact the Commonwealth’s Circulation Department at 453-6589 to let us know.
