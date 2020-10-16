The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has charged an Itta Bena youth with aggravated assault.
Cortez Davis, 14, of 501 Schley St. was charged by deputies Wednesday. As of Thursday, Davis was still being held at the Leflore County Jail. Sheriff Ricky Banks could not be reached Thursday for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.