It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas down Grand Boulevard.
The city of Greenwood, the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood Utilities and Main Street Greenwood are preparing for an inaugural holiday trail of lights, aptly named “Under the Delta Lights.”
The illuminated trail, lined with holiday décor, will connect the Greenwood community by offering sights and sounds of the holiday season.
“Remember riding around looking at lights as a kid? We wanted to re-create the excitement, wonder and joy of that experience,” said Brantley Snipes, executive director of Main Street Greenwood.
The trail will begin at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue, continue south across the Keesler Bridge, turning east along Front Street, south down Howard Street, east along Johnson Street and south down Main Street.
The trail will feature hundreds of feet of string lights, new LED lighting scenes, updated street decorations and holiday windows.
Trail riders will also be able to tune in to AM radio station WABG 960 to listen to blues, Americana and rock Christmas carols while looking at the scene.
“This project is for our community by our community. We wanted to lift everyone’s spirits after a tumultuous year,” said Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams. “The holidays are an extremely special time for our community, and all our partners wanted to keep the Greenwood spirit and celebration alive. 2020 is just the start of this project. We are excited to grow it throughout the community year after year.”
The lights, which have already been strung and lit along Grand Boulevard, are expected to be completely revealed on Nov. 19 — coinciding with the chamber’s Holiday Open House — and will be displayed through Jan. 8, 2021.
“Projects like this don’t happen overnight. This is an example of the magic that can happen when we all work together,” said Snipes. “All our partners have been instrumental in seeing this project happen. We all want Greenwood to be a premier Christmas destination both for residents and visitors alike.”
To learn more about the event or purchase Under the Delta Lights T-shirts, visit www.mainstreetgreenwood
.com.
