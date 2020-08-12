Leflore County’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 68, following Wednesday’s addition of two more victims.
One of the dead, a man in his 70s with multiple underlying health problems, died Sunday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
The other individual died between July 26 and Aug. 6. The cause of death was later attributed to COVID-19 by a coroner’s death certificate.
Both individuals were African American. In Leflore County, 54, or 79%, of the COVID-19 deaths were Black. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Statewide, the number of new cases again jumped above the thousand mark, with 1,081 added Wednesday, as well as 45 deaths. Seventeen of the deaths occurred prior to Aug. 7, however.
As of Monday, Mississippi had the third-highest rate of new infections, behind Louisiana and Georgia, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.
Leflore County had the 13th highest infection rate in the state out of the 82 counties, according to the Harvard database. For the previous seven days, Leflore County averaged 5.42 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, or about 15 per day. It had 10 new cases added Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating eight patients with the respiratory disease, according to Hemphill. One was on a ventilator to help the patient breathe.
