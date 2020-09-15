The Greenwood Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run incident that occurred earlier this year near The Crystal Grill.
On May 16, James Robert Jeffries, a former Greenwood resident who now lives in Brandon, was crossing the street at the corner of Carrollton Avenue and Lamar Street and walking toward The Crystal Grill when he was hit by a car. Surveillance cameras belonging to the restaurant captured the incident.
The police have identified the vehicle that hit Jeffries as a white Chrysler 200 four-door sedan with tinted windows. No year or tag information could be provided.
Anyone with information may contact the police at 453-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said those who call with information will remain anonymous.
Jeffries said at the time that he had looked both ways before crossing the street. He said he saw a white car approaching him that appeared to be slowing down, but the next thing he knew he was flying in the air.
Jeffries had to be hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, having suffered various internal injuries, including a shattered left humerus bone and a cut artery.
Leo Murphree, a Greenwood High School friend of Jeffries, was at the restaurant when Jeffries was hit. Murphree said Friday that Jeffries has been released from the hospital but is still in a lot of pain.
Jeffries has trouble walking as well as traveling for work to fix airplane propellers, according to Murphree.
Because of the pain, Jeffries has been forced to let a lot of work “go by the wayside,” Murphree said.
Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
