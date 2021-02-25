Curtis Flowers has filed a wrongful imprisonment lawsuit against the state of Mississippi.
A complaint was filed on Nov. 16, 2020, in the Montgomery County Circuit Court to recover $500,000 — the maximum amount allowed — as compensation.
John Pittman Hey of The Taxpayers Channel reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, the Attorney General’s Office had failed to file an answer to the complaint, which was due Jan. 29, according to the county’s circuit court.
Flowers was tried six times for the deaths of Bertha Tardy, Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden and Derrick “BoBo” Stewart in a 1996 shooting at Tardy Furniture in Winona. He was convicted and sentenced to death four times, but each time his conviction was overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct. At two other trials, the jury was deadlocked and did not issue a verdict.
The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned his first three convictions between 2000 and 2007, citing racial discrimination in jury selection. Flowers’ fourth and fifth trials ended in hung juries. During his sixth trial in June 2010, he was convicted of all four homicides, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2019, also citing racial bias in jury selection.
In September, the Attorney General’s Office, which took over the case from District Attorney Doug Evans, declined to prosecute Flowers for a seventh time and requested that the indictment be dismissed.
The case received nationwide attention from an American Public Media Reports’ podcast, “In the Dark: Season 2,” that highlighted the many missteps throughout Flowers’ legal battle. The podcast has been downloaded more than 42 million times.
Flowers’ complaint provides facts from his case and includes reporting from the podcast. He is represented by the Mississippi Center for Justice’s Robert McDuff out of Jackson.
