Delta Fiber, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood-based electric cooperative Delta Electric, has been awarded $46.9 million in grant support over the next 10 years from the Federal Communications Commission.
The money will allow Delta Fiber to expand its gigabit, high-speed fiber internet network to rural areas within eight counties, including Leflore.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will greatly enhance the quality of life for customers of Delta Electric in this project area,” David O’Bryan, general manger of Delta Electric, said in a press release.
“I sense the same level of excitement with this broadband deployment as our ancestors did when Delta Electric first brought electricity to these identical rural areas in the late 1930s.”
Thanks to $4.9 million in grants from the Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 program that Delta Electric received over the summer, Delta Fiber in November began providing fiber internet under the internet service provider DE LightSpeed to customers throughout underserved and unserved areas of Carroll County.
The Carroll County high-speed internet expansion project should be completed by the end of March, O’Bryan said.
Residential households and businesses are being offered internet packages with minimum speeds of 100 megabits per second (mbps) and maximum speeds of 1,000 mbps, or a gigabit, according to DE LightSpeed’s website.
Concluding the Carroll expansion, Delta Fiber will use the money from the FCC to expand its fiber internet network to FCC-designated unserved or underserved rural areas in other counties within Delta Electric’s service territory over the next six years.
The counties are Bolivar, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Washing-
ton.
In the last four years of the decade-long project’s timeline, O’Bryan said, high-speed internet will be expanded to the other parts of Delta Electric’s service territory.
Fiber, the technology being used to offer the high-speed internet, is “the gold standard for delivering the maximum bandwidth ... with little or no buffering and it is scalable,” O’Bryan said. “Fiber optics allows for the transmission of information at the speed of light.”
He added that the high-speed internet will be suitable for activities such as working or learning from home, telemedicine, entertainment as well as video streaming.
O’Bryan also emphasized that access to broadband service is crucial amid the pandemic.
“We are very aware of the urgent need for high-speed internet in our rural areas due to COVID-19 and our highest priority is getting the internet service out to our Delta Electric customers in these designated rural areas as soon as possible,” he said.
Delta Fiber is now working to set up its construction schedule and establishing its priorities. More information will be released in the future, O’Bryan said.
In the meantime, due to the long-term nature of the project, O’Bryan is asking for customers’ patience.
The money was awarded through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction (RDOF), which was created to close the digital divide in rural America. Delta Fiber participated in the auction as a member of the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, organized by Conexon, Delta Fiber’s national partner.
The FCC announced in December that $9.2 billion in support for high-speed internet would be distributed nationwide over 10 years.
Mississippi’s 12 winning bidders in total for the RDOF funding netted together more than $495 million, second in the nation only behind California, whose 15 winning bidders received more than $695 million in funding.
According to Delta Fiber, the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium won $1.1 billion of nationwide FCC support throughout 22 states and $220.6 million of FCC support in Mississippi alone. Additionally, Delta Fiber won the highest support of any Mississippi RDOF auction bidder, the release said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
