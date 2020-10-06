Tammy Staten says she’s fortunate to be doing work she loves.
She started working for North Central Planning and Development District as an intern while studying social work at Delta State University. Then, after graduating in 2000, she joined North Central as a social worker — and she’s still there today.
“I’m very blessed with my job,” she said. “It’s a good one. I really got lucky to start off there and to still be there.”
She also brings a smiling face to Hilltop Restaurant, where she works Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings as a hostess.
“I enjoy that, too, because I interact with all those people,” she said. “It’s out there in Carroll County, so we have a lot of regulars. And we’re only open three nights a week, so I’ve gotten to know a lot of people from working out there.”
Staten, 42, was born and raised in Greenwood and graduated from Carroll Academy in 1996.
At 15, she started working in the office of Dr. Eugene Webb after school, answering the phones and filing papers. She continued to work there into her college years before starting her internship with North Central.
She works for the Elderly and Disabled Medicaid Waiver Program, which provides services that enable people to remain in their homes rather than nursing homes. The services include home-delivered meals, adult day care and
personal care provided by attendants. Her job is to assess the situation in a home and link the client to the services he or she needs.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, she was in the field four days a week, visiting all clients in their homes. Now she interacts with them mostly by phone, working from home three days a week, in the office one day and in the field one day. Her in-home visits now involve people who need to be recertified or other special cases that can’t be handled by phone.
She said she still finds the work rewarding, and most clients are very appreciative.
“I love people, and I love the elderly. They’re my heart,” she said. “And the disabled, too, but I have a soft spot for elderly people.”
Her office shut down in March because of the pandemic, and everyone started working from home. She missed the regular face-to-face interaction with the clients, some of whom she has known for years. But now, she said, “we’re slowly getting back out there — not bombarding them all at once.”
“Since I’ve been going back out, I really have been enjoying seeing them again,” she said. “They’ve been enjoying seeing me again, I would think — I hope.”
She has worked in Montgomery and Carroll counties in the past, but all of her current clients live in Leflore County.
Her office gets monthly updates from Medicaid on what services they can provide, and she hopes things will be back to normal by the start of 2021. But she’s been taking all the necessary precautions.
“I have hand sanitizer everywhere — in my purse, my car, my house, Hilltop, on my desk at work,” she said, laughing.
Staten, who is divorced, has three daughters: Keely Sanders, 23, a senior at Delta State studying child development; Kameryn Sanders, 21, a licensed cosmetologist at The Parlor; and Kyler Summerville, 15, a sophomore at Pillow Academy. The two younger daughters live with her, as does Kameryn Sanders’ 2-month-old son, Parker.
Staten began working at Hilltop to make some extra money when Keely was a senior at Pillow Academy. Her duties include seating people, answering the phone and taking carry-out orders.
She was honored as Favorite Greeter/Hostess in the Commonwealth’s People’s Choice Awards this year. “I was shocked,” she said. “I really was surprised. I didn’t think anybody would vote for me.”
Hilltop’s dining room was closed for a while because of the pandemic but has reopened, although the restaurant still takes a lot of to-go orders.
In her spare time, Staten likes spending time with her daughters and grandson as well as her sister’s two daughters. She attends North Greenwood Baptist Church, where she runs the camera once a month and helps with Vacation Bible School.
She said she gets only about an hour’s break between her day job and her evening job, but she plans to keep doing both as long as she can. “I thought it was going to be kind of difficult, but it’s manageable,” she said.
