Itta Bena residents no longer need to fear an electrical shutoff, but they may have to wait until summer before the transfer to a new electrical service is finished.
Brandon Presley, the Northern District public service commissioner, has been working on the transfer of the city-operated service to Entergy Mississippi. The transfer became necessary after Itta Bena’s wholesale provider of power, the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi, said it was going to cut the town off because of a severe delinquency in the town’s bill to MEAM.
Presley said Friday that residents can expect the change to be completed by mid-summer.
“MEAM will cease its service around June,” he said.
MEAM had threatened in October to cut off the electricity as of Dec. 1. At that time, according to Presley, Itta Bena owed the wholesale electricity provider around $800,000 and had been in arrears since the 1990s.
Presley said Monday that he was unsure how much of that debt has been paid. Officials from MEAM could not be reached for comment, and Itta Bena City Hall was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Both Itta Bena Mayor J.D. Brasel and Alderwoman-at-Large Mildred Miller have expressed concern about an expected loss of revenue from transferring the service to Entergy. Still, the Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 to make the move.
Now, Presley said, “there is no danger (of) the lights going out.”
He added that while “everything is moving forward,” transitioning the electrical grid to Entergy has been a bit more challenging than expected.
“We’re somewhat starting from scratch,” he said.
Joey Lee, communications manager for Entergy Mississippi, said the utility has been in talks with MEAM, the Public Service Commission and others involved trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“I had hoped we could’ve completed this sooner, but the complexity of the two systems has made the transition a little longer,” Presley said.
