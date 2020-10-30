A former Greenwood resident is excitedly awaiting the results from Tuesday’s election to see if the design featuring her magnolia flower will be selected as the new state flag.
Sue Anna Joe, a 1994 graduate of Pillow Academy who now resides in San Francisco, submitted her design to help honor her home state.
“I’m very excited about election day,” Joe said. “I feel like it is most important that people go and vote how they feel.”
Joe, 44, said she still has roots in Mississippi since her family resides in the state, and she hoped this could honor her heritage.
The Mississippi Legislature voted in June to change the design of the flag to one that would include the words “In God We Trust” and would not include the Confederate battle emblem.
Joe’s flower ended up being one of several elements submitted by five people that have been incorporated into the potential new flag, which the commission has titled the “In God We Trust” flag.
“I’d love to see the flag get passed, but not for self-serving purposes,” she said. “I want to see the state move forward.”
Many Mississippi organizations have voiced their support for the new flag design, including the Mississippi Tourism Association, the Mississippi Bankers Association, The Alliance for Mississippi’s Future and several utilities companies such as Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi’s Division of Atmos Energy and Mississippi Power.
The Mississippi Manufacturers Association released a statement earlier this month explaining why it supports the design.
“Filled with colors and symbols that tell the story of Mississippi, the new design encapsulates the true spirit of our state,” the statement reads. “Therefore, MMA supports and strongly urges voters to say YES to the ‘In God We Trust’ Flag on November 3. It is time that we move forward together.”
Joe said she loves seeing groups come out and support the flag.
“I see this support as an indication of the state of mind which the state is in,” she said. “It is very encouraging, and I am looking forward to the future of Mississippi.”
If Mississippi voters accept the design, it will become the new state flag, but if voters reject it, the design process will start again.
And if it’s approved, Joe said she hopes to see the flag flying proudly while she stands admiring it with her mother.
“We’ll have to play it by ear and see how it goes legislatively, but I would like to see it hoisted in January with my mom if the pandemic is not as bad,” she said.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.