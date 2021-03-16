Greenwood’s mask mandate may soon come with an expiration date.
During its meeting Tuesday, the City Council will vote on whether to approve a new mask requirement that would end April 20, according to the resolution.
Council President Ronnie Stevenson said the city is in a position to compare the COVID-19 numbers in areas where masks are required to those from areas without such requirements, so that the council can decide where a Greenwood mandate stands after April 20, when the council is scheduled to meet.
He did say the mandate could be extended beyond April 20.
“One day, we do want to lift this mask mandate, but we want to make sure it’s the right time to do it,” he said.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams has recommended in the past that the city lift the mandate now that people throughout Greenwood and the rest of Leflore County are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
The city’s current mask law, which the council passed in July, does not have an expiration date.
The proposal that is up for a vote Tuesday would still require residents to wear facial covering indoors in public places and most businesses.
Masks would not be required for the following individuals or situations:
• Those who have certain medical or behavioral conditions.
• Restaurant patrons who are dining.
• Private individual offices or offices with fewer than 10 employees and small offices where the public does not interact with the employer.
• Settings where it’s impractical to wear a mask, such as at a dentist’s office.
• Banks, gyms “or spaces with physical barrier partitions which prohibit contact between the customer(s) and employee,” according to the resolution
• Children under 5.
Violators of the proposed law, like violators of the current one, could face a fine of up to $1,000. However, according to Greenwood Municipal Court records, only two people — a Greenwood resident and a person with a Memphis address — have been fined. Each was ordered to pay $424.25 in fines and court costs.
While out shopping for toys for his nephew at Dollar Tree Monday afternoon, Greenwood resident Orlando Brooks — one of the many masked shoppers — offered his own thoughts on the ordinance.
“It’s OK with me. It’s real understandable with the pandemic going on,” he said.
However, he said, “I wouldn’t mind having it off if everything gets back to normal.”
Ward 1 City Councilman Johnny Jennings said he’s for extending the mandate for just a little longer. “It’s just a wise decision, I think,” he said. “I wear a mask to protect my fellow man.”
Earlier this month, Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate was lifted. Last week, however, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted for the county mandate to stay in effect indefinitely in areas outside Greenwood.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that lifting state mask mandates is “risky business.”
Last month, on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Fauci said strict health measures against COVID-19 could be lifted once 75% to 80% of the country’s populations is vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 38 million Americans, or 11.5% of the nation’s population, had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday morning. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, almost 324,000 of the state’s residents had been fully vaccinated.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
