JACKSON — A man convicted of felony DUI in Carroll County was one of two Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmates reported dead Tuesday.
Darrell Weathersby, 55, was found unresponsive Tuesday in his bed in an open-dormitory area of the prison, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Weathersby received a five-year sentence in April after being convicted of felony DUI. He had been indicted for fourth-offense felony DUI and was facing a sentencing enhancement for being a habitual offender.
Also, Frank Mackabee, 61, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Merit Health Central, where he had been since Sept. 29, according to MDOC.
Autopsies will be done.
Mackabee was serving a life sentence for a 1991 murder conviction in Covington County. He was previously convicted of armed robbery and two counts of residential burglary, both in Lincoln County, dating to 1977.
At least 87 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.