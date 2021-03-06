A house fire in Baptist Town Saturday claimed the life of an infant child.
Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks said Saturday afternoon that the preliminary indications were the child was a boy, but said in a text message that he could not “advise of age or name at this time.”
Andy Lo, a freelance photographer who was on the scene, said he was told by neighbors that the child was 2 years old.
Banks said no one else was killed or injured in the fire.
The fire, which was reported around noon, heavily damaged the frame home at 324 Short St. The entire back of the house was destroyed.
Two orange cones were put up by emergency personnel on a windowsill of a room in which the child’s body was believed to have been found.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family,” Banks said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
