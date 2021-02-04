Those who knew Clifton “Tut” Williams Sr. say he had a profound effect on anyone he met and had a smile that stuck with people.
His children, Clifton Jr. and Bertha Jean Williams, said they cherished his smile: “He had such a deep, caring personality for everyone.”
Mr. Williams, 80, died on Saturday at Golden Age nursing home due to circulatory system complications. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Clifton Williams Jr. said he and his sisters Bertha Jean, Vickie and Kacy Williams saw their father as a great and generous man.
“He was a loving father who took care of his family to the best of his ability with love,” he said.
Mr. Williams began working as a teenager at Greenwood Country Club in the golf pro shop and eventually became an avid golfer himself.
“I grew up with him at the country club. … It was great to have a man like that around for a lot of the kids who grew up at that club,” said Keasler Meeks, a longtime friend of Mr. Williams. “We were really fortunate to have someone like him in our lives.”
During his years bartending and then owning a cleaning service, Mr. Williams could always be spotted throughout town. He became known for his wit, charm and ability to hold great conversations.
Even in retirement from his cleaning service, he continued to help others and work at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home and the Cotton Row Club.
“He was truly like a father to me, making sure to tell me of his successes and failures. He really helped raise me,” said Bert Austin, president of the funeral home and a close personal friend of Mr. Williams.
“I have known Tut since I was a kid. He came to work for me at the Cotton Row Club in 2012, and we became great friends,” said Chris Cascio, owner of the club. “I’m going to miss seeing him at the Cotton Row Club.”
Mr. Williams was known for his love of fishing and hunting. “He was always working on his rod and reels and organizing his tackle box,” Cascio said.
Ray Nash, owner of Nash’s Service Station, said he and Mr. Williams spent hours at his shop and even more outdoors. “He was a good fellow and friend. You couldn’t ask for anyone better,” Nash said. “Everyone who works at Nash’s Service Station will miss him dearly.”
Mr. Williams’ family requests that people socially distance themselves and wear masks at the service.
