Attorney Sam Fonda was gifted with a remarkable memory, so it is no wonder that he was known as an incredible storyteller.
“He had a gift for details and storytelling,” said Cathy Fonda, his wife of more than 48 years. “He had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh.”
Mr. Fonda died Monday morning from health-related complications at the age of 70.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, with interment following in Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton.
A father of three and grandfather of seven, Mr. Fonda was not only a family man but also a skilled lawyer who was seen as a strong advocate for his clients and a particularly brilliant litigator.
“Just an outstanding attorney who represented all his clients with the utmost integrity and legal skills,” said Tom Flanagan, a friend and former law partner.
Mr. Fonda graduated at the top of his class from the University of Mississippi School of Law and was a part of numerous bar associations throughout his life, including serving as president of the one in Leflore County.
“He was an excellent attorney,” said Webb Franklin, his friend and law partner for over 30 years. “And not only that, but he had a wonderful sense of humor and was just a really good man.”
Franklin said Mr. Fonda’s dry wit put all those around him in a good mood and could help make anyone’s day better. “He will be missed by a whole lot of folks,” Franklin said.
A Memphis native, Mr. Fonda moved to Greenwood in 1976 to work for the law firm of Lott, Sanders and Gwin before help forming his own partnership at Lott, Franklin, Fonda and Flanagan. It later became Lott, Franklin and Fonda.
Outside of work, he was an avid reader who loved history. He was also known as a fisherman, duck hunter, golfer, dancer, poker player and grill master.
“Sam loved conversations and meeting people,” Cathy Fonda said. “He loved to learn about law, history and people. He was generous, honest and good-hearted.”
He never lost his love of holding a nice, thick, heavy book, she said: “Although technology has taken the place of law books, Sam always loved the feel of holding a book and turning the pages.”
