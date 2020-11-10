Leflore County authorities are searching for a man who has been missing since Friday.
Fred Randle, Leflore County emergency management director, said that since Sunday he’s been searching for a 75-year-old Wesley Haddon Jr.
Randle said that Haddon, a commercial fisherman who lives on Grenada Boulevard, had a boating accident Friday while on the Yazoo River.
Haddon’s boat was found about 6 miles away from the Yazoo River boat landing around 10 a.m. Sunday, Randle said.
“We’ve just been running the camera, checking the river bottom trying to see if we see him,” Randle said.
Randle had also asked the Leflore County Board of Supervisors on Monday if the county could purchase a RescueONE Connector Boat and a Zodiac Milpro Boat in order to assist the county for search-and-rescue efforts.
Both boats would cost $40,000, and Randle said Monday that this was the fourth time he has made this request, only for the board not to take any action.
According to Randle, the county only has an airboat that is too big for rescue operations. “We’re currently in the Yazoo River now — been there since yesterday (Sunday) morning trying to locate a person that’s missing — and that RescueONE Boat would help us tremendously in our rescue efforts in the river,” he said.
The board’s president, Robert Collins, asked Randle to bring quotes back for the boats.
No action was taken.
