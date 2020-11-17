Leflore County had gone three weeks without adding a coronavirus-related death.
That string was broken Tuesday when the Mississippi Department of Health reported that the county has experienced its 89th death from COVID-19.
The death was one of 17, according to the Health Department, that occurred in Mississippi between Sept. 23 and Nov. 11 but were subsequently attributed to the virus by coroners’ reports.
Overall the state added 36 deaths and 905 cases Tuesday.
The latest victim in Leflore County was Black. Other information about the individual was not immediately available. Blacks have accounted for 71, or 80%, of all COVID-19 deaths in Leflore County. The county has an estimated Black population of 75%.
Meanwhile, Carroll County continues to have the highest infection rate in the state.
For the week ending Sunday, Carroll County has averaged 10.34 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. That’s triple the state average of 3.41.
Leflore County, by comparison, has a rate of 3.95 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, ranking it 30th out of 82 counties.
Both Carroll and Leflore counties are under mask mandates imposed by Gov. Tate Reeves on 22 counties because of their case numbers. Even before the governor’s decision last week to include Leflore County in his mask order, it was already under a longstanding mask mandate imposed by the county's Board of Supervisors.
