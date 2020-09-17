Those interested in participating in Saturday’s 40th annual 300 Oaks Road Race have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to register online.
Registration online may be done at 300oaks.com. People may also register Friday in person at the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce’s building from 1 to 7 p.m., during packet pickup, though online registration is preferred.
As of Wednesday evening, 167 participants had registered for one of the four races: a 10K run, which begins at 8 a.m.; a 5K run, which begins at 8:10 a.m.; a 5K walk, which begins at 8:15 a.m.; and a 1-mile fun run, which starts at 9 a.m.
All races will begin and end in the park between the Veterans and Keesler bridges.
This year’s race routes, with the exception of the 1-mile fun run, will be the same as last year.
The route for the 5K run and walk will exit the park, make a right onto East Claiborne and a left onto Weightman Street and continue onto Azalea Street, making a left on McArthur Avenue.
Runners then go south on Grand Boulevard and head back to the park to finish the race.
The 10K route follows the 5K route for the first 3 miles, although runners will continue south on Grand Boulevard to cross the Keesler Bridge and then make a left onto East Front Street.
Runners will then travel south on Main Street until they reach Rail Spike Park, where they’ll run west along the trail until they reach Parkway Avenue.
From Parkway, runners will make a left onto Leflore Avenue, then a right onto Seventh Street, using Strong Avenue and Chambers Street to get onto River Road.
From River Road, runners will race all the way east until they once again use Keesler Bridge to go north and ultimately make their way back to the park.
In the 1-mile fun run, which does not include a color run this year, runners will race east on East Claiborne Avenue and then make a U-turn back to the park.
Due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, several modifications have been made to this year’s event to limit the spread of the virus.
All participants are required to maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from other racers and are encouraged to wear face masks at the start and finish areas.
There will be “X” markings on the ground to indicate where racers can stand prior to the start of their race. Participants do not have to wear masks during the race and are discouraged from walking or running in groups.
There will be water stations at the start and finish areas, as well as at mile markers 1, 3 and 5.
Cups will not be provided, however, so participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the water stations.
No live music or awards ceremony will be held after the race in order to prevent crowd gatherings. Bottled drinks and individual to-go burger and hot dog servings will be provided, and racers can head to the award tent to pick up their awards.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
