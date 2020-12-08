Leflore County’s death toll from COVID-19 is now at 93.
The latest death was reported Saturday by the Mississippi Sate Department of Health.
The individual was Black, but other information about the person was not immediately available.
African Americans have accounted for 74, or 80%, of the deaths from the virus in Leflore County. The county’s estimated Black population is 75%.
Health experts have said the racially disproportionate impact of the virus, which is occurring nationwide, reflects the large number of African Americans who have underlying health conditions — such as heart disease or diabetes — or who have less access to medical care.
Meanwhile, the infection rates in Carroll and Leflore counties are rising again.
Carroll County is moving back toward the top, according to the most recent data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. For the week ending Saturday, the county has averaged 10.2 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents. That’s the eighth highest of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Leflore County’s rate is 7.15, ranked No. 35. The state average is 6.49.
As of Monday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating six patients for the virus, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Five were on ventilators to help them breathe.
