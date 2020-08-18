Parents in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District who are having issues registering their children can get help this week.
Brandice Brown, an Amanda Elzy High School theater arts instructor, and Makeda Chandler, a district parent, are working to give free registration assistance to families.
Those interested may visit The Hub at 714 A Main St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday to receive assistance.
Participants must be parents or legal guardians.
Masks are mandatory, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. If registering a returning student, a parent will need an active email account, an active parent account and the registration code for each student. Those registering for the first time or new to the district must provide a birth certificate, an immunization record, the child’s Social Security card and two proofs of residence.
Classes started virtually last Tuesday, but Brown said some families are having difficulties with this digital transition.
“Just as we can leave no child behind, we can leave no parent behind — especially in this ‘new normal,’” Brown said. “The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District leadership team is always encouraging creativity and innovation in teaching and learning. For me, assisting parents is simply an extension of the instructional day. Being an educator goes beyond the school.”
Brown said she saw this as an opportunity to collaborate with parents and fellow educators.
“This global pandemic has reinforced the critical importance of teachers and parents partnering for student success,” Brown said. “Everyone who is assisting in this project is doing so voluntarily because we realize that educating our children requires the ‘village.’ My father has always said that the children are not our future; we are the children’s future. That has never been more clear than it is in this moment.”
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
