The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Walgreens in Greenwood.
The pharmacy’s Park Avenue location confirmed on Tuesday that the store has started administering a limited amount of the two-dose vaccine to those who meet the Mississippi guidelines.
Currently those eligible are health care workers, those 65 or older, essential frontline workers and those with high-risk medical conditions.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that teachers will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations once March starts.
The vaccine is given by appointment only. Appointments can be made on the Walgreens website at walgreens.com or via the Walgreens app.
Those wishing to schedule a time must also create a free Walgreens account.
The vaccine is now available in three locations in the Greenwood area. The other two are Walmart and the Mississippi State Department of Health distribution site at Florewood.
