The National Weather Service says there’s a chance of bitter cold weather this weekend.
Joanne Culin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, said a cold air mass will make its way across Leflore County and the neighboring areas.
“Temperatures will fall into the 30s for highs for much of the weekend. And overnight lows — especially as we get into Saturday night and then again Sunday night — will be in the 20s or possibly in the teens and then continuing into Monday night,” she said.
Culin also said there is a “possibility for single-digit wind chills.”
“There’s a potential that some part of the area may not see much time above freezing during the day and then dip below into those really cold overnight temperatures,” she said, adding that there is a chance of freezing rain and freezing rain mixture.
She said she could not yet pinpoint what the weather would be like at the beginning of next week. However, “it’s definitely a system that, with the cold air in place, could bring us some winter precipitation and would definitely be something that everybody needs to keep an eye on,” she said.
According to The Weather Channel, there is a 60% chance of precipitation Monday, with an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. There is also a 60% chance of snow Monday night, with a potential accumulation of 1 to 3 additional inches.
Culin recommended keeping an eye on what she calls the Four P’s: pipes, plants, pets and people.
“Don’t leave your pets outside,” Culin said. “People don’t want to be outside when it’s really cold; our pets definitely don’t want to either.”
Dr. Blane Cooper of Cooper Animal Hospital said that although it may be difficult for some pet owners — especially those with large dogs — to make room for their animals indoors, it is important when the temperature drops this low.
“They can suffer anywhere from minor injuries to hypothermia and death,” Cooper said. “A dog house is not enough.”
Tony Westerfield of Westerfield Plumbing & Heating Inc. said that pipes outside the home must be insulated.
In addition, “all vents leading into the home need to be covered up,” he said. “And water hoses need to be covered as well.”
