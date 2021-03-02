Leflore County has two new election commissioners.
During Monday night’s Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved Gloria White to represent District 5 and Cedric Williams to represent District 4.
White, a retired teacher with 42 years’ experience and an Ambassador with the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, said she was excited to again be involved with the election process after working for the resolution board during the previous election.
“It’s challenging, and I like challenges. So, I think I’m going to enjoy it very much,” White said after the meeting.
“Glad to have you aboard, Ms. White,” said District 5 Supervisor Robert Collins, vice president of the board, who nominated her.
Williams, who works for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District and was nominated by District 4 Supervisor Eric Mitchell, was not at the meeting.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of a new K-9 vehicle for the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Undersheriff Ken Spencer, the previous vehicle — a 2008 Ford F150 — had been wrecked beyond repair in January. The department is looking to purchase a 2021 Dodge pickup for $26,735.
Also, Jerry Smith, the road manager for the county, said his department would be working throughout the week to make sure Florewood — the site for COVID-19 vaccines in the county — would be maintained and kept safe during this influx of visitors.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.