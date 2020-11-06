A 15-year-old Sidon girl who went missing Tuesday has been found.
“She’s home and safe,” Chiquita Murray said of her daughter, Shakyria.
Chiquita Murray said she picked up her daughter in Greenwood Thursday morning, though she declined to say where or how she found out her daughter’s location. She also said that she doesn’t know why her daughter went missing.
Shakyria disappeared from a relative’s home earlier this week.
Chiquita Murray said Wednesday she had discovered a couple of months ago that her daughter, a ninth grader at Amanda Elzy High, had been texting with adult men from out of town, such as Greenville and Tchula.
The mother said she had restricted her daughter’s cellphone access but eased up Monday when she arranged for Shakyria and her two brothers, ages 12 and 2, to spend the night at the nearby residence of an adult nephew. She said her daughter told her that she’d erase the text messages off the phone.
Chiquita Murray said she was told that everyone at the nephew’s residence went to sleep around 3 a.m. and that when the nephew got up around four hours later to use the restroom he said he saw Shakyria cleaning the house.
Around 11 a.m., the front door to the home had been left wide open, and Shakyria, along with her cellphone, was gone, the mother said.
Chiquita Murray filed a missing person’s report with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department.
