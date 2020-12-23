The Greenwood Salvation Army, which has collected just over three-fourths of its goal for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, is hoping for a final push before the fundraiser ends Christmas Eve.
Capt. Jason McMullin said this year’s campaign has raised just over $61,000. Though that is almost $19,000 short of this year’s goal of $80,000, it has surpassed the $56,000 raised in last year’s kettle campaign, McMullin said.
The annual kettle campaign, which features volunteers ringing bells by red
kettles in front of stores, is held each year in order to raise funds for The Salvation Army’s operations throughout the year. These operations include helping people pay their rent or utility bills or get a motel room for a few nights and funding character-building programs for youth.
Eighty-three percent of the money raised goes back to the community, McMullin said. The rest goes toward administration and building costs for The Salvation Army and salaries for employees.
“It’s real paramount that we do raise enough funds,” McMullin said.
The economic effects of COVID-19 have put a strain on many things, including The Salvation Army, which has seen an increase from in requests for social services.
For that reason, The Salvation Army ran out of kettle funds and had to dip into the thrift store money, which normally serves as a backup account.
There are 11 kettles located in front of stores throughout the Greenwood area this year. However, volunteers will ring bells in front of only six of them because COVID-19 has reduced the volunteer participation, McMullin said.
There’s an option this year to donate money online for the kettle campaign due to COVID-19, but McMullin said most of the money collected has been from in-person donations.
Donations may be made online at GreenwoodKettle.org.
“I just want to thank the community for their benevolence,” McMullin said.
