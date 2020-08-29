A 43-year-old Greenwood man died Friday morning after being shot during the course of what Greenwood police say was an apparent burglary.
The man, identified as Robert Paul Moore Jr., was struck twice by bullets, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said.
Hammond said police received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a house burglary on Oak Street.
“Upon our arrival, officers noticed that there was a body on the ground between two houses. Officers discovered there was a burglary in progress. Apparently the suspect/victim tried to remove the air conditioner from the window,” Hammond said.
One of the occupants of the Oak Street house, a male whom Hammond did not identify, “retrieved a weapon and fired several shots through the window at the suspect while he was trying to remove the air conditioner,” the deputy chief said.
Hammond said Moore is believed to have resided on Henderson Street.
No one else was injured in the incident, and no items were stolen from the house on Oak Street, he said.
The deputy chief added, “We are still investigating and looking at all different angles about why that particular house was chosen.”
No charges have been filed, Hammond said.
Once the investigation is completed, the details could be handed over to the district attorney for consideration by a grand jury.
