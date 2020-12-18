Operation Peace Treaty is aiming to distribute toys to between 200 to 300 kids on Christmas Eve.
Children 12 and younger may pick up free toys beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Venue by the Trail restaurant, 401 W. Johnson St.
“Come take a picture with Santa Claus, and come pick up a few toys,” said Lavoris Weathers, the anti-gun-violence nonprofit organization’s founder.
Precautions will be taken to protect everyone in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses and groups such as Walmart and McDonald’s have donated toys for the drive, but Weathers said Operation Peace Treaty is still accepting donations.
To donate a toy, contact Sandra Chase, the vice president, at 601-335-8824 or operation-peacetreatyinc@yahoo.com.
Operation Peace Treaty, which was formed over the summer, plans to host various community events next year, including a children’s bike ride, a video game tournament, a talent show, a sports program and a free weekly meal giveaway. The organization is also attempting to launch a homeless shelter, Weathers added.
These plans will require financial support, and Weathers said he has fundraisers in the works, as well as an upcoming raffle to give away three TVs donated by Walmart.
Operation Peace Treaty has visited seven communities throughout the Greenwood area to hand out surveys asking residents for their input on issues affecting the community.
The results of the survey, based off 527 responses, revealed that more than 60% of residents were afraid of gun violence. Curbing gun violence was one solution residents suggested for making the community a better place to live.
Weathers said the events he intends to hold next year — under the program title “Save Our City, Heal Our City” — are intended “to give the kids and the families in the community something to do” and provide “a communication system with the police, the City Council and the community.”
He said he hopes his gatherings will draw residents, city leaders and police officers together.
Numerous responses from Operation Peace Treaty’s survey indicated that the police could do a better job connecting with the community, though the responses differed on how that could be achieved.
Some suggested that an increased police presence, such as more patrols, could deter crime; others accused police of harassment.
“If we can build trust between the community and law enforcement, Greenwood will be a better place,” he said.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
