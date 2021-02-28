After going nearly three weeks without recording a death from COVID-19, Carroll County has posted its second in two days.
The latest death was reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. It brings to 25 the number of people in the county who have died from the virus over the past year.
After going nearly three weeks without recording a death from COVID-19, Carroll County has posted its second in two days.
The individual was white, but no other information about the person was immediately available.
Meanwhile, Carroll County’s infection rate has risen slightly. For the week ending Friday, the county averaged 1.44 new cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data compiled by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 46th of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
By comparison, Leflore County’s rate was 1.67 and ranked 36th. The state average was 1.76.
