Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.