A Greenwood 17-year-old who was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night died early Tuesday morning, police say.
Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for a 24-year-old Greenwood man who they believe is responsible for the shooting.
The victim, Jeffrey Gillespie, died at Greenwood Leflore Hospital around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Chief Marvin Hammond said.
Gillespie’s death is the first homicide in the city of Greenwood and the third reported homicide to have occurred in Leflore County so far this year, all of which involved guns.
According to police, officers received a call about shots fired at the 200 block of Avenue H around 8 p.m. Sunday, Hammond had said.
At the scene officers came across the victim, who had been shot once in the chest. They also recovered shell casings, though Hammond declined to say what type. No weapon was recovered.
The suspect and the victim were both at the 200 block of Avenue H to visit family members when they got into an altercation that involved gunfire, Hammond had said.
The suspect, who remained at large as of Tuesday morning, will be charged with murder once he is arrested, Hammond said.
