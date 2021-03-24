Severe weather predicted for the area Thursday has caused a number of Mississippi school districts to cancel in-person classes.
Among those is the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District. It announced Wednesday evening that it will be shutting down all of its campuses as a precaution.
All students, including those who would have had in-person classes Thursday, are expected to spend the day in virtual learning, the district said.
Last week, the school district began a hybrid schedule for students ready to resume some face-to-face instruction. Less than 500 of the district’s 4,300 students are doing so. The rest have opted to remain exclusively with distance learning as a result of continued fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Weather Service office out of Jackson has placed Greenwood in an area for “moderate risk” of severe storms Thursday afternoon into the evening.
Dan Byrd, a meteorologist with the service, said the storms could produce tornadoes, strong winds and hail.
“Much of the area pretty much along and east of I-55, and along and north of I-20, is under a moderate risk for severe weather where tornadoes are likely, and some could be a strong and long track, along with damaging winds and hail greater than golf-ball size,” he said.
The forecast as of early Wednesday evening predicted showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly before 5 p.m. with some of the storms producing heavy rainfall and winds from 15 to 20 mph — with gusts as high as 45 mph, and a 90% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Going into Thursday night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. with wind 5 to 10 mph and becoming light in the evening. Wind gusts, however, could be as high as 20 mph.
The National Weather Service says that the gusty winds expected could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.
The best way for people to remain safe is to “stay tuned to the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Weather Radio or listen for the alerts on their phone and just be weather aware,” Byrd said.
