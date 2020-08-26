The head of the Greenwood-Leflore Emergency Management Agency is speculating that a large influx of COVID-19 test results may have caused last week’s spike in positive cases in the county.
On Aug. 19, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus jumped by 148, or 15%, in one day for Leflore County. The increase was more than 12 times higher than what the county had been experiencing.
On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said it was not aware of any specific outbreak that resulted in this jump.
Now, Fred Randle, director of the emergency management agency, says the one-day spike may have come from a “whole lot of people doing testing” and suspects the state Health Department received all those test results at one time.
During Monday night’s Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sam Abraham of District 1 asked Randle to explain to the board how he believed those numbers came to be.
Randle said that places such as University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mallory Community Health Center and other institutions that offer continual testing send their tests to a private lab, and that may cause a delay in producing timely results.
“A lot of people are doing tests, and those people that are doing those tests are getting positive numbers and sending them in to the Department of Health, and all of the results come in at one time,” he said.
Still, Randle told the Commonwealth the spike was “very alarming” and said he implores people to avoid social gatherings and follow proper safety procedures.
Randle said that he has heard many say they are having a hard time adjusting to certain health procedures — primarily the wearing of face masks — but he said these measures are vital to stopping the spread of the virus.
“A lot of people aren’t used to it, but this is the modern day we live in,” he said.
He also warned of the return of a more familiar illness: the flu.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the peak in influenza cases traditionally occurs between December and February, with some activity lasting as late as May.
“With the flu coming in, and we haven’t solved this pandemic, we’re going to have even more problems,” Randle said.
According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Leflore County, as of Sunday, was averaging 10.54 new documented cases of the coronavirus daily over the previous week per 10,000 population. The county also now has the state’s second-highest rate of infection out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
