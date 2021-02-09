Greenwood’s Walmart is one of 31 of the discount chain’s stores in Mississippi now providing vaccines for COVID-19.
Appointments for those eligible to receive the shots must be made online in advance at www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. It requires the creation of a free Walmart account.
Because of a limited supply of the vaccine, Mississippi presently restricts the vaccine to anyone 65 or older or those who are at least 16 years old and have an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the virus that has killed more than 476,000 in the United States.
The Walmart vaccination site, which began Tuesday, becomes the second location in Leflore County where the shots are being given. The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to operate a drive-through site at Florewood Park. Appointments are also required at that location by going online (https://covidvaccine.umc.edu) or calling (877) 978-6453.
The Commonwealth is providing this story for free as a public service. Please support our journalism by subscribing today.
Meanwhile, another coronavirus-related death has been reported for Leflore County, raising its toll to 116. The victim was white. The death occurred between Dec. 24 and Feb. 4 and was later attributed to COVID-19 by a coroner’s death certificate report.
It was one of 73 deaths reported Tuesday by the Department of Health, the day after the state recorded just one. The state has recorded 6,342 deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak began last year.
Leflore County’s infection rate has ticked back up slightly. For the week ending Saturday, the county averaged 3.09 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 42nd out of the state’s 82 counties.
Carroll County’s rate was 3.02 and ranked 47th. Both are below the state average of 3.16.
As of Tuesday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating six patients with the virus, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Four were on ventilators to help them breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.