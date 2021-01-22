Almost 50 more students in the Carroll County School District had to quarantine last week.
The situation with COVID-19, though, is not as bad as those numbers would suggest, according to Jim Ray, the district’s superintendent.
Most of those students “are perfectly healthy kids that we have had to send home because of the rules of quarantining,” he said.
Meanwhile, Carroll and Leflore counties have each added another death from the virus. The two deaths were among 30 reported statewide Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Leflore County has now experienced 108 deaths from the pandemic, while 22 have died in Carroll County. The Leflore County victim was Black; the Carroll County victim was white. No other details about them were immediately available.
In Carroll County, 35 students from J.Z. George High School and 20 students from Marshall Elementary School were in quarantine last week, compared to just seven between both schools the week before, the first since Christmas break. The total in quarantine represented more than 6% of the total enrollment in the district.
Ray said nearly all of the quarantines were the result of about three students testing positive for the virus. Health Department regulations strongly recommend that students quarantine for up to 14 days who have had close contact with infected students.
Any student who rode the bus to school and played sports and later tested positive for COVID-19 “could cause 20 to 30 quarantines right there,” Ray said.
While in quarantine, the students take classes virtually. Carroll County has been using in-person instruction for all of this school year, except when earlier outbreaks caused the entire school district to use distance learning for two weeks in December and two weeks in November.
Six teachers or other members of the staff at Marshall Elementary were also listed as in quarantine. However, Ray said, because they are classified as essential personnel, they were allowed to keep coming to school but under stricter social-distancing guidelines and with regular monitoring of their temperature to see if they showed symptoms of the virus.
“COVID’s here, and it’s still here,” Ray said. “Vaccines are out there, and hopefully it’s going to get better. Until that happens, we’re doing the best job we can to try to get these kids educated whether they’re at the school buildings or not at the school buildings.”
In the greater Greenwood area, Pillow Academy was the only other school reporting a significant number in quarantine last week — 11 students and two staff members. The school said that between one and five students tested positive for the virus, and the same for staff.
The Health Department gives a range, rather than an exact number, when there are five cases or less in a category so as to protect personal identities.
Two other private schools, Carroll and Delta Streets academies, continue to not report their numbers to the state, despite a directive from the Health Department requiring that all schools, public and private, do so.
The infection rates in both Leflore and Carroll counties are presently below the state average.
For the week ending Tuesday, Leflore County averaged 5.83 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data analyzed by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 43rd among the state’s 82 counties.
Carroll County, with a rate of 4.60, is ranked 71st.
The state average was 6.32.
As of Thursday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating 10 patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Two were on ventilators to help them breathe.
•Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
