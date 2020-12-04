A 15-year-old Sidon girl who went missing last month but was later found is missing again.
Chiquita Murray said she hasn’t seen her daughter, Amanda Elzy High School ninth grader Shakyria Murray, since Nov. 19.
The mother said she has no idea why her daughter is missing again and that her daughter had not been acting strangely.
“The only thing I know is that she’s been missing two weeks, and I’d like her to be back home,” she said.
Chiquita Murray said her daughter is most likely staying with someone and said she wants that person to return Shakyria to her.
Shakyria first went missing Nov. 3 during a sleepover at a relative’s home. Two days later, her mother was able to retrieve her in Greenwood. Chiquita Murray did not provide much details on how she located her daughter at the time but did say Thursday that Shakyria had been spending time with an older Greenwood male during her first absence.
The mother could not say the age of this older male but said that this person had taken Shakyria’s phone, meaning that Shakyria didn’t have a phone when she went missing a second time.
The mother added that she never got an explanation as to why her daughter ran away from home the first time. She did say she checked in with the older male Shakyria spent time with during her first absence but said her daughter was not with him.
Chiquita Murray said that a few months before Shakyria’s first disappearance, she had discovered her daughter was texting with adult men from other places, such as Greenville and Tchula. The mother limited her daughter’s cellphone access but later let her daughter have her phone back.
Shakyria is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Anyone who has seen Shakyria or knows where she is may call Chiquita Murray at 385-5372.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
