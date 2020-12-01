Greenwood firefighters have been investigating to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a North Greenwood home owned by a former Pillow Academy principal, Tim Burton.
No one was injured in the fire at 412 Bell Ave., which started a little after 1 p.m. on Saturday and took more than three hours to extinguish, according to a report from the Greenwood Fire Department.
The report cited heavy fire damage in the kitchen and laundry room and said the flames extended through the attic to the roof.
The entire house sustained smoke and water damage, and separate reports from the department also stated that two vehicles were damaged by radiant heat.
Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks could not be reached Monday for further updates.
Burton, who now serves as headmaster at Central Holmes Christian School in Lexington, watched with his wife, Tammie, and others as Greenwood firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which burned a gaping hole through a large section of the roof. At one point, a firefighter knocked out an upper-story window in order to gain access to the home.
“I’m just glad my wife and dog made it out OK,” Tim Burton said on Saturday.
Burton said only his wife and pet were in the home at the time of the fire.
The four-bedroom, brick and wood cottage-style home was built in 1969. The Burtons were in the process of trying to sell it.
Those looking to help the Burton family may drop off donations and goods at St. John’s United Methodist Church on Grand Boulevard.
