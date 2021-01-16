A long-term care facility resident has become the 105th person to die from COVID-19 in Leflore County.
The death was one of 70 reported statewide Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The individual was white, but other information about the person was not immediately available.
Residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, are considered especially vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their age or poor health. Fifty-one, or 49%, of all those to have died from COVID-19 in Leflore County had been living in long-term care facilities. That’s considerably higher than the statewide average of 33%.
Three long-term care facilities in the county have active outbreaks, which the Department of Health defines as at least one resident or two employees contracting the virus within the past 14 days.
Leflore County has the 26th highest infection rate in Mississippi of its 82 counties, according to the latest data analyzed by the Brown School of Public Health.
For the week ending Thursday, the county averaged 9.17 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents. By comparison, Carroll County’s rate is 8.47, ranking 39th. Mississippi has the ninth highest infection rate in the nation at 8.45 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
